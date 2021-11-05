PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021

There will be several events in June, but the traditional larger PRIDE Parade and Block Party has been set for October, during LGBT History Month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the country in 2020, many in-person events are being announced for summer 2021 as the pandemic slows.

One of those events is PRIDE Corpus Christi. The Mosaic Project of South Texas, which operates PRIDE Corpus Christi, has announced some of its plans for PRIDE Month, with some adjustments due to COVID-19.

In June, there will be an exhibit at the La Palmera Gallery showcasing LGBTQIA+ artists, a youth prom on June 5, a PRIDE Pet Paw-rade on June 12, and a PRIDE Night with the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field on June 24.

The traditional larger PRIDE Parade and Block Party, which drew more than 3,000 people in 2019, has been scheduled for October 9 during LGBT History Month to allow for cooler weather and for more time for participants to get vaccinated.

The highly successful Poetry Night: Pride 2021 will be held on Saturday, October 2 with more details to come.

“There is a strong desire in the LGBTQIA+ community to have PRIDE activities in June,” said Tom Tagliabue, President of the Mosaic Project of South Texas. “We look forward to safely celebrating with our friends, families, allies, stakeholders, colleagues, and community.”

Sponsorship opportunities for PRIDE are available starting at $250 and go up to $5,000.

“We were very fortunate in 2019 to receive significant community support,” Tagliabue said. “We hope to generate the same level of support in order to put on quality, fun and memorable events and activities that celebrate the value and significance of LGBTQIA+ individuals in the Coastal Bend.”

Information on sponsorships, event schedules and event locations will be updated on the pridecorpuschristi.com website and the group’s Facebook page.

