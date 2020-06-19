CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — June is known as 'Pride Month' for the LGBTQ community all across the nation. The local pride parade that would have been held this month has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

"Acknowledgment of the challenges and the work that still needs to be done in the fight for equality for all people and celebrations of the victories that have been won over the years," organizer Angie Baker said.

According to folks at the pride center, they will still be hosting virtual events.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

