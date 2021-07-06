Pride Parade postponed until October in Corpus Christi

Organizers said the postponement allows for a more vaccinated population, so they can have a safer, healthier event for the public

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pride month is here in the Coastal Bend and there are ways to celebrate with several events. One annual pride tradition, however, will not be happening this month.

The South Texas Mosaic Project also known as CC PRIDE has decided they will be postponing their annual pride parade until October.

Organizers said last year, COVID restrictions kept them from holding any in-person events, but this year, they plan to celebrate with a month full of events.

"In 2019, got a lot of feedback from folks who said June is really, really hot let's do a parade during LGBTQ history month, and then with COVID, it allows us to have more people be vaccinated so we can have a safer, healthier event for the public," organizer Tom Tagliabue said.

