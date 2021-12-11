Texas middle school principal says students being 'influenced by anime'

Melanie Arias, principal of Tuloso-Midway Middle School, described anime as a "genre of graphic animation available to anyone on social media."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The principal of Tuloso-Midway Middle School said children are being influenced by anime, which she described as a "genre of graphic animation available to anyone on social media."

Parents received the short e-mail with no detail Thursday and it was then posted to a group on Facebook called TM Parents Page.

Dictionary.com describes anime as "a style of animation originating in Japan that is characterized by stark colorful graphics depicting vibrant characters in action-filled plots often with fantastic or futuristic themes." It is popular among children and teens.

The letter continued to say that "at TMMS, we promote health and safety."

