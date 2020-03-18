CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Also offering tests for the virus is a Private Company called Physicians Express, located in the 1000 block of Santa Fe.

"We have received 50 COVID-19 tests and are prepared to start administering those under the guidelines offered to us by the CDC," said Jay Stacy, Administrator of Physicians Express.

If you are hoping to be tested for COVID-19, Physicians Express has some questions you'll need to answer first relating to your symptoms, recent travel history, and medical history.

"The people that will be screened, if they become a PUI, which is the definitation by the CDC of Patient Under Investigation, then they will be given the COVID-19 screening test," Dr. Shane Driggs said.

Physicians Express said you'll be tested based on your answers to questions like when your symptoms started and if you had any recent exposure to someone who could have had the virus. Unlike drive-thru testing sites, patients would come into the facility.

"Once we determine that they do have risk factors we're going to separate them into different rooms so that we can further treat them," Nurse Practitioner Fred Flores said.

The wait time on your results could be anywhere from 2-3 days.

Now because this is through a private sector, the test isn't free. Depending whether you have insurance or not, the co-pay and deductible may be waived.

Experts want to remind you that the illness is spread primarily through coughing and sneezing, but not every cough and sneeze is coronavirus.

