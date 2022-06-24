Pro-Choice Baptist minister shares views on overturning of Roe v. Wade

As a leading Pro-Choice advocate, 3NEWS asked Reverend Katey Zeh what she thought was actually behind the Supreme Court's decision to do away with Roe v. Wade.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Reverend Katey Zeh is a Baptist minister in North Carolina who is also the CEO of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. She's also written a book which was just released in February called A Complicated Choice: Making Space for Grief and Healing in the Pro-Choice Movement.

As a leading Pro-Choice advocate, 3NEWS asked her what she thought was actually behind the Supreme Court's decision to do away with Roe v. Wade.

"The white Christian nationalist political agenda that we have seen in play for so long," Zeh, said. "When I talk about the anti-abortion movement and its ability to weaponize my faith tradition, which has been Christianity, as almost a dog whistle around a much broader political agenda, and that is about maintaining power and control over our bodies."

Zeh's Pro-Choice organization was founded by a group of ministers and rabbis back in 1967. They have been fighting since that time to help people access safe abortions. She said it has been an uphill fight and she certainly knows about the situation in Texas.

"I think what's so concerning about the law we are seeing right now is that it actually feels more punitive than the kind of laws we saw prior to Roe v. Wade," Zeh said. "Looking specifically at Texas, SB8, there's surveillance that's building and incentivizing neighbor turning against neighbor, suing people who accompany someone in accessing abortion care. I think what we're seeing is even more extreme in terms of the punitive nature."

The Diocese of Corpus Christi also reacting tonight to the high court's decision.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.