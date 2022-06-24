x
Pro-life supporters gather at Corpus Christi Federal Courthouse to celebrate Roe v. Wade overturn

Although it was a last-second gathering sparked by an email they say they are thrilled and grateful for the decision.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A small group of Pro-Life advocates got together Friday to celebrate at the Federal Courthouse to celebrate the the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Although it was a last-second gathering sparked by an email, they say they are thrilled and grateful for the decision.

"There were people singing 'my country Tis of Thee'. and 'Star-Spangled Banner' some hymns like 'How Great Thou Are' we sang some songs together," said Pro-Life supporter Andy Sprinkle. 

