Pro-life supporters gather at Corpus Christi Federal Courthouse to celebrate Roe v. Wade overturn

Although it was a last-second gathering sparked by an email they say they are thrilled and grateful for the decision.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A small group of Pro-Life advocates got together Friday to celebrate at the Federal Courthouse to celebrate the the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Although it was a last-second gathering sparked by an email, they say they are thrilled and grateful for the decision.

"There were people singing 'my country Tis of Thee'. and 'Star-Spangled Banner' some hymns like 'How Great Thou Are' we sang some songs together," said Pro-Life supporter Andy Sprinkle.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.