Pro-life supporters gather at Corpus Christi Federal Courthouse to celebrate Roe v. Wade overturn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A small group of Pro-Life advocates got together Friday to celebrate at the Federal Courthouse to celebrate the the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Although it was a last-second gathering sparked by an email, they say they are thrilled and grateful for the decision.
"There were people singing 'my country Tis of Thee'. and 'Star-Spangled Banner' some hymns like 'How Great Thou Are' we sang some songs together," said Pro-Life supporter Andy Sprinkle.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Refugio County issues ban on aerial fireworks
- Brooks County sees high case of migrant deaths as result of intense heat conditions, 48 bodies recovered so far
- 14 migrants rescued from train car near Robstown, officials say
- Environmental concerns addressed over Bob Hall Pier demolition during sea turtle nesting season
- COVID-19 vaccinations now available for kids as young as 6 months. Here's what parents need to know
- DA's motion to withdraw execution date for John Henry Ramirez denied
- Will electric vehicles cause strain on the Texas power grid? Transportation experts say no
- Need to beat the heat? Here is a list of cooling centers in Corpus Christi
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.