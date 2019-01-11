CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Probation officers with Nueces County spent Thursday night visiting the homes of convicted sex offenders to make sure they don't have any contact with children during Halloween.

"Currently, we have a total of 110 child victim sex offenders they are checking on," probation officer Andrea Saenz said.

The checks started five days leading up to Halloween, and it happens every year.

From Oct. 24 until Nov. 1, sex offenders are not allowed to have any outdoor Halloween decorations. Sex offenders must have their porch light off, and they can not open the door to any trick or treaters or pass out any candy. Sex offenders also can not participate in any Halloween events based on the conditions of their court order while on probation.

"We let them know they need to take the decorations down immediately. We do go back and make sure they are off, and do let them know the court will be notified," Saenz said.

According to Saenz, since not all sex offenders are on probation or parole, parents should check the sex offender DPS website to find out where they might be living in your neighborhood.

You can find the sex offender DPS website here.

