CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is coming together to honor a hero and remember Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum who police say was killed by an intoxicated driver during a traffic stop.

There was a procession of law enforcement personnel just a few hours ago from Seaside Funeral Home to Church Unlimited, where funeral services will be held tomorrow.

It was a touching tribute to the fallen officer, Alan McCollum, as he made one last stop at 321 John Sartain Street this afternoon.

The procession started at the Seaside Funeral Home and made its way along Ocean Drive with a brief stop at the Corpus Christi Police Department where many of McCollum's brothers and sisters in blue from all over the Coastal Bend were represented.

The black hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of the officer pulled in the patrol car parking lot behind the police department.

There, it was met by a contingency of uniformed officers who stood at attention as it stopped.

Perhaps the most touching moments came when officers laid their hands on the hearse, for their final goodbye.

Services for Officer McCollum are set to be held later this evening at Church Unlimited with a private visitation, not open to the public.

The funeral will be held tomorrow morning, also at Church Unlimited on way out Weber, starting at 11:30 a.m. Organizers say the doors will open at 10:00 a.m.

