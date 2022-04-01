Save our Seniors Programs looks at expanding efforts

Mayor Paulette Guajardo says they are exploring the idea of being able to test our senior and vulnerable population at home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Save our Seniors (SOS) Homebound Program has made sure that one of the most vulnerable populations has access to the vaccine at home.

The program is coming up on it's one year anniversary, since the program started over 85 hundred doses have been administered.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief, Robert Rocha said that more request have been made to receive the at home vaccine.

"We're seeing a consistent number of residents requesting the vaccine and the fire department continues to try to meet those expectations," Rocha said.

With the Coastal Bend entering year three of the global pandemic, efforts to reach herd immunity have continued through the program.

"It's a partnership with the mayor, city council, the city manager and fire department working together with the health department to provide vaccines for in home residents that need the vaccinations," Rocha said.

The program has been making sure that senior citizens throughout the Coastal Bend don't have to wait for a vaccine.

"We're very happy and very proud that we still continue to provide vaccines in home," Rocha said.

As the need for COVID-19 vaccines increases, the demand for testing is seeing the same result.

"The whole nation is experiencing large number of people who want to get tested," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "Every day that's increasing, so we are anticipating that we receive more tests this month."

Mayor Guajardo said that the City is trying to meet the demand for the increasing number of tests offered to residents.

With long lines forming at testing sites, Guajardo said they might bring testing to homes just like they did with vaccines for senior citizens.

"We are exploring the idea of being able to test our senior and vulnerable population," Guajardo said. "Which is most important to us at home through the program."

Although Guajardo says they are exploring the options, the focus is on making sure there is enough supplies to go around.

"When you see the surges of people, larger number of people who want to get tested, of course you can run the risk of running low on supply, Guajardo said. "We're constantly staying on top of that."

Guajardo along with other leaders are making sure the Coastal Bend has the testing supplies needed to fit the demand.

"We want to make sure we test as many people as we can, Guajardo said. "Hopefully we continue, we get our batch this month at some point of more tests so we can continue to offer the service to our residents."

If you would like to get vaccinated through the program, you can call 826 CITY or 826-2489.

