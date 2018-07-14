Corpus Christi (KIII News) — As the time approaches in the Coastal Bend to prepare for back to school for some families, it can be in a financial burden.

At the Up River Community Hall and Chapel parents can come in and fill out an application which takes a matter of minutes and then relieve the stress of getting their kids ready for back to school.

The program is for children in elementary school all the way to high school, and for homes that have multiple kids under one roof the savings add up.

"If we do the math. A basic haircut times three. Then you add on the school supplies, fifty, sixty dollars. It's not affordable these days, not for everyone," board member Margarita Martinez said.

According to Linda Moreno, she has a lot on her plate, one being able to afford school expenses.

"Going through July and August is next month, she's already stressed out too about her school supplies, so it does help out a lot, Moreno said.

Donna Watkins is a person who is all too familiar with families struggling and going without anything.

Watkins is the founder of the homicide survivors group. Watkins is volunteering with the back to school initiative because she wants to show underprivileged kids that they're not forgotten.

"Children are our future, and we have to show, especially with my group, that there is still love and kindness in the world," Watkins said.

The Up River organization is also offering a free weekend lunch program for kids where parents can sign up to receive 3-meals a day throughout the entire weekend for their child.

"Our meals aren't junk food it's something nourishing to help them build their body," Martinez said.

Families can apply for that program at the same time as the free school supplies and haircut.

Up River Community Hall and Chapel will still be accepting applications Monday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

