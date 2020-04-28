ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Many in our Coastal Bend communities have been affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, whether through loss of employment or reduced hours and salaries. That is why one Aransas Pass nonprofit is doing what they can to help residents in need.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard got on Facebook Live Tuesday morning to provide some updates about the governor's plans to reopen Texas and what those plans mean for the city; but in the meantime he wanted to share some information that could prove helpful to Aransas Pass residents.

Blanchard was joined by Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce Director Rosemary Vega, who also chairs the City's emergency operations team serving as a victim liaison and helping with nonprofit relations. There was one nonprofit in particular she wanted to discuss.

Aransas Pass for Youth received, a 501C-3 organization that funnels grant money and funds into the community through other nonprofits and sponsors, is put to use when the community is in need. Vega said grant money that was recently received from the United Way and H-E-B was used to pay rent, bills and basic essentials, leaving them with $13,000 in their fund. They aim to use that money to help families who were negatively affected by the virus.

Anyone who lives in Aransas Pass and has been affected by COVID-19 financially, whether by job loss or reduction in salary or hours, can contact Aransas Pass for Youth or the Chamber of Commerce to apply for financial assistance. That money can be used to help pay for rent, utilities, groceries, etc.

All you have to do is provide proof that you are an Aransas Pass resident, such as a utility bill. Vega said Aransas Pass for Youth will work with applicants to confirm they were affected financially and get them the help they need.

Phone lines will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every day for those wanting to apply. You can call 361-758-0012 or 361-758-2750.

You can also apply for help online at AransasPassYouth.org.

Those who apply and receive help cannot apply a second time.

Chief Blanchard reminded residents that, while grace periods are helping put off utility payments, those bills pile up. He encourages those in need to take advantage of this program.

