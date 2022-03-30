New 'Plumbers to People' program to help Corpus Christi residents with plumbing services

Corpus Christi City Council members voted to accept the funds that were donated to establish a program to help residents with plumbing needs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As most homeowners know, repairs can be expensive. So, a new City of Corpus Christi program has been established to help residents with plumbing repair needs.

Council members voted to accept grant funds from the City’s natural gas supplier, Nextera Energy Services, at Tuesday's council meeting.

Eligible residents will be able to apply for funding to help with gas line repairs or replacements in their homes. Plumbing work in the Plumbers to People program will focus on repairing or replacing leaking gas lines, city officials said. This includes pipes within walls or ceilings and service lines leading to homes. Certified and licensed plumbers in the community have been contracted to offer these services free of charge.

Officials said the Plumbers to People program is offered to any Corpus Christi resident who demonstrates a financial need. This program is designed to assist single-family homes valued under $300,000, based on Nueces County tax appraisal.

“Thank you to Nextera Energy for their generous donation to assist local residents and families in need of financial assistance,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “I would like to thank our Gas Department for being proactive in finding resources our residents will utilize to repair leaky plumbing fixtures in their homes before they become catastrophic.”

The City of Corpus Christi is the provider of natural gas for commercial and residential customers. The City began offering natural gas to the community in 1923 and has been serving residents for nearly 100 years. It serves over 57,000 customers, with over 1,400 miles of main gas lines and 86 regulator stations.

The City of Corpus Christi Gas Department has an annual budget of $48 million. Other incentive programs offered by the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department include the Builder Incentive Program, Residential Conversion Rebate Program, Operation Heat Help, and Free Light-Ups for the elderly over 65.

To learn more about Plumbers to People or to apply, call 361-826-CITY (2489).

