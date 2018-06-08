CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — One plan to help the homeless in Corpus Christi is the use of tiny homes, and the idea is making some progress.

The program was made possible through donations from the Skills USA competition held in this city in the spring. In fact, the tiny houses have been sitting in place since April when the competition ended.

Skills USA organizers agreed to donate 14 partially constructed tiny houses to the City in order to help provide shelter for the homeless who qualify.

"They're very small. They're not exactly what we want forever, but they're a big step for us to have some tiny homes," said Father Bruce Wilson, a member of the City's Homeless Advisory Committee. "And of course we're going to need some land to put them on."

Wilson said the Committee has been working hard to find donations of materials and land and may be close to getting those contributions.

"To complete the homes, we need volunteers, and that means volunteers who can be supervisors," Wilson said. "People with some contracting experience."

The idea behind the tiny houses is based on successful neighborhoods made up of such structures in cities across Texas and the U.S. Those villages, like one in California, offer the homes for sale or rent. In this case, community showers, kitchen and living areas would be available.

Paulette Kluge, head of the City's Convention & Visitors Bureau, helped arrange the donation and said there are other needs before the homes will be ready.

"A bed and some furniture and shelving, and some of those things to be finalized as far as a plan," Kluge said.

No taxpayer dollars will be used for program. The tiny houses are for homeless people and families who are ready to deal with having their own place.

"The Housing Authority, the local organizations, we all understand now that having a home is the first step to gaining your own self sufficiency and financial independence," Wilson said.

The eight-foot by eight-foot tiny houses could be just the beginning of a village for the homeless in Corpus Christi.

