PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A $9 million project aimed at creating more lanes for vehicles using the Port Aransas ferry is underway.

The first phase of work has begun on Harbor Island to expand stacking lanes and park-and-ride facilities for the ferry system. The plan is to make room for 250 vehicles that would line up in two rows.

"The purpose and the need for this project is two-fold. One is for safety, and one is to reduce congestion," said Rickey Dailey, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation.

The project will be done in three phases and should take around 18 months to complete.

