CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Madison Hooper and her sister Rylee have participated in the show for nine years and they love working together.

"Maddie and I grew really close through the livestock show," Rylee said. "We built so many memories."

This year they showed turkeys, made jam and salsa for the homemaking division, and built a trailer and deer blind.

Rylee said participating in the show has influenced her future aspirations.

"I fell in love with engineering through welding, and it's just so great," Rylee said.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for kids to learn the responsibility of raising an animal, building things, and just participating with other youth," their father Tommy said.

Tommy Hooper has watched his daughters grow and mature over their years in the livestock show.

"As far as being a dad, watching my daughters in the stock show, it's been a great experience seeing them take on the challenges that I really never had the opportunity to do," Tommy said.

