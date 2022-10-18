Prop 'C' on Corpus Christi bond looks to modernize aged buildings for area first responders

Corpus Christi Fire Station No. 10 on Horne Rd. is one of many buildings that could benefit from Proposition 'C' on November's ballot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is putting several bond propositions in front of voters this November.

Among them, $125 million worth of improvements to streets, parks, libraries and public safety.

3NEWS wanted to focus on prop 'C' that centers around five public safety projects valued at $10 million.

At the corner of Horne Road and Greenwood Drive, Corpus Christi Fire Station No. 10 is considered a second home for its crew. However, the building is starting to show its age, something Captain Cody Eyring said is very noticeable.

"The city has done a good job at getting us new units and some of the new trucks can't fit in our station because of the size and parameters of the station that makes it difficult," he said.

Prop 'C' on the November Ballot could begin the process to give the firefighters a new and larger space, along with Fire Station No. 8 on Kostoryz Road. The bond would allocate two million dollars to each station to acquire land and design new modernized buildings.

"Station 8 is 67 years old, it was built in 1955, and fire station 10 is 57 years old, built in 1965. Both have definitely served the community well those are two of our busiest stations in town," said Deputy fire chief Richie Quintero with CCFD.

If passed, the bond proposition would also green light one million dollars toward phase two of the department's wellness and training center.

"Maintaining health in prep of the demanding job of a firefighter, obviously we want them to be in peak condition so they can meet those challenges," Quintero said.

On the police side, Prop 'C' would also include money to acquire land and design two police substations. One in Calallen and the other on the far southside currently at Greenwood and Holly Road.

Earlier this year, the Flour Bluff substation went through major renovations of its own.

"As you can see from that Flour Bluff substation, anyone from that community can walk in and generate a report and talk to a police office, on the southside and Calallen that is not necessarily so, and we want that for our community," said Lt. Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

All five projects under Prop 'C' will not impact the city's property tax rate. Back at Corpus Christi Fire Station No. 10, Eyring is hopeful of the bond's approval.

"We always need the city's support. We hope they see that and they come out and support us," Eyring said.

To learn more about the proposition and other items on the City's Bond proposal, view below.

