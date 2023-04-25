Property owners to gather for property appraisal town hall on Padre Island Tuesday

The meeting will be at the Padre Island Baptist Church, 14253 S Padre Island Dr., at 5:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Property owners on Padre Island will have a chance to meet with the Chief Appraiser of Nueces County, Ronnie Canales, at a town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

Citizens organized the meeting after receiving their property appraisals for this year. One resident in Port Aransas said their property value has gone up 257 percent since 2018.

"I'm hoping that they'll either buy me out or lower our taxes," Kimberly Shaw, a Port Aransas resident for six years said.

The meeting will be at the Padre Island Baptist Church, 14253 S Padre Island Dr., at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public.

There will also be other workshop opportunities for those who wish to protest their property values.

Saturday, April 29th 8:30am-3:30pm, Johnny S. Calderon County Building at 710 E Main Ave., Robstown, Texas .

at . Saturday, May 6th 8:30am-3:30pm, Flour Bluff High School Cafeteria at 2505 Waldron Rd, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Canales recently spoke with 3NEWS and said right now, Texas is going through an economic boom, which is raising property value.

"Other appraisal districts are going through the same process we're going through today," he said. "There are some districts that have gone up 35%, 40% county-wide. Some as low as 18%. But it's still an economic boom throughout the state of Texas. There's still people buying and selling properties."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!