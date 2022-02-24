Property line dispute leaves two Rockport-Fulton residents at odds

In an effort to protect his land, property owner John Johnson attached a gate to a portion of a road behind a local businesses.

ROCKPORT, Texas — One Rockport-Fulton man said he's finally taking back what's his after sharing a slab of road for decades.

In 1933, property owner John Johnson's grandfather bought a piece of land in Rockport-Fulton.

However, since he passed away decades ago, Johnson said he has had problems clarifying to residents where his ownership of the property begins. The land became his when his grandfather passed away.

"All I'm doing is simplifying the facts for everybody after taking me all the way to the supreme court," Jonson said. "The facts that this is what I own and I am going to fence it and take possession of 100% of the property I pay taxes on and that I own."

In an effort to protect his land, Johnson attached a gate to a portion of a road where the public drives and walks on. The same location where Cheryl's Restaurant owner Cheryl Cuzco business is situated on.

The restaurant is a community favorite that has been around for some 18 years. However, once the gate was built, Cuzco said she went to the City, but nothing came of it.

"I was like 'it was a public road, how do you think you can do that?' But the City, I guess, you know everybody just tries to get along, so. It went on,'" Cuzco said.

She added that having a portion of the roadway blocked off could prove to be dangerous for area residents.

"It's where the police come, it's where the fire come, we live here so this is the entrance to my apartment," Cuzco said. "They always come back here if there's a problem, the police, the fire, the ambulances."

According to Cuzco, she is not a fan of the changes that have taken place behind her restaurant, but reassures that her business will not be impacted.

"It's not going to hurt my business at all," Cuzco said. "My quality of life, my liberty has been affected. Isn't that what we're all entitled to?"

3News reached out to the City and County and are awaiting a response.

