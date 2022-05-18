Property tax appraisal protest deadline passes

If you have missed your tax appraisal protest filing deadline, we'd like to hear from you.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This past Monday at midnight was the postmark you needed to file a tax appraisal protest in Nueces County.

Property taxes are increasing for local homeowners and more than 160,000 residents in Corpus Christi will be affected.

The appraisal notices will be mailed out between Wednesday and Thursday of this week, so residents are encouraged to be on the lookout.

The notices are an indication the local economy is doing well, so it's not all bad news, according to Ronnie Canales, the chief tax appraiser for Nueces County.

Canales told 3News the reasons for the spike are a healthy economy and an increase in supply and demand.

"If you drive around the city or the county, you will see a lot of new construction, meaning there's a lot of new subdivisions, strip centers, several apartment complexes that are coming up in there either in the beginning stages or the ended status."

Canales believes property values will continue to rise possibly into the next two or three years.

CEO of Corpus Christi Association of Realtors Elke Gonzalez said the real estate market is outperforming itself.

Gonzalez feels that residents are learning the value of viewing their homes as an investment.

"So it's still a great opportunity, it's still a great time to purchase a home in our area where our median home price is still a little less than $265,000."

If you have missed your tax appraisal protest filing deadline, we'd like to hear from you. Send Brian Burns an email at bburns@kiiitv.com.

