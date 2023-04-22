Property value up in Port A, hundreds line up for appraisal workshop

One Port Aransas resident said, "Our property value has gone up 257% since 2018."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of Port Aransas residents showed up to the city's civic center for the Nueces County appraisal workshop.

Some residents weren't too happy with how drastically their property value has increased. "Our property value has gone up 257% since 2018," Kimberly Shaw said. She has been a resident of Port Aransas for six years. "I'm hoping that they'll either buy me out or lower our taxes."

Chief appraiser for the Nueces County Appraisal District, Ronnie Canales spoke with 3NEWS and said, right now Texas is going through an economic boom.

"Other appraisal districts are going through the same process we're going through today," he said. "There are some districts that have gone up 35%, 40% county-wide. Some as low as 18%. But it's still an economic boom throughout the state of Texas. There's still people buying and selling properties."

Nueces county's property value has gone up 25 – 27%. Separate from property taxes.

David Adams has been a Port Aransas resident for less than a year, he and his family are longtime residents of San Jose, California. He stated, "In a year's time, my property tax bill has more than doubled. The suspect shows that the land value has increased more than five times in one year."

Adams enjoys the scenic views of Port Aransas.

"We wanted a beach home but couldn't afford anything in California or the whole west coast," he said. "So, this was the next closest coast. I'm hoping to if not get our bill decreased, at least understand where they are coming up with their formulas. Specifically, as I said earlier, the land value having increased by over five times in a one-year period."

Canales explained, "We work with developers, we work with the taxpayer. Sometimes they'll come in and say, 'yeah we came in and paid this much for it'. They'll give us contracts. We work with different types of resources to arrive at different numbers for these sales. Whether it's commercial or residential."

The Nueces County Appraisal District will be holding another workshop Saturday, April 29 in Robstown at the Johnny S. Calderon building from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

