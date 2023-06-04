Proposal would add environmental department to city government

The City's Watershore and Beach Advisory Committee plans to present their proposal to city council by the end of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Watershore and Beach Advisory Committee of Corpus Christi met at city hall Thursday to discuss topics such as environmental preparedness.

The committee discussed adding methods to protect against and plan for issues which threaten the environment in Corpus Christi.

December's Flint Hills oil spill was referenced, as well as a shrimp boat which caught fire in the marina in January. Diesel from that boat ended up leaking into the Corpus Christi Bay.

On Thursday, the committee discussed ways they could help the city respond to issues such as these that impact the environment, such as that oil spill, as well as natural impacts -- such as how wind and water cause erosion to parts of the bay.

The group plans to present a proposal to to officially add an environmental department to city government, and staff to tackle these issues head-on as they happen.

"How to deal with the incident once the emergency response side is shut off," said Harrison McNeil, the co-chair of the Watershore and Beach Advisory Committee of Corpus Christi. "Going forward, what to do preventatively, and more so outside of the oil spill, erosion issues, climate action policy all those buzz words. Somebody who can look at it holistically, instead of it just being a function of waste water, a function of salt water."

He said the committee will meet again in May on the topic.

They want to bring the proposal's final draft to city council by the end of the year.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!