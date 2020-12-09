Proposed bill could provide financial relief for music venues in Texas

Texas Congressman Roger Williams proposed a $10 billion bill that could potentially save local businesses who host live music.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Congressman Roger Williams proposed a $10 billion bill that could potentially save small local businesses who host live music.

From the Texas stay-at-home order until now, some businesses have felt the financial impact of only hosting half of their capacity.

"We're still paying the person, the entertainer, the performer at full price and we're not collecting that as far as at 50-percent. Our rent didn't go to 50-percent, my utilities didn't go to 50-percent or my taxes. The cost is still the same," said Rod Lewis the owner of HardKnocks Sports Grill.

For some, live music is what built a business to success, like Brewster's Street.

"We have some local bands that come play. We support a lot of local bands and we have some great up and coming stars that come down and visit so we're excited and looking forward to have them come back out again," said Sam Canavati, the CEO of Brewster's Street.

Not only could this bill benefit local businesses, but local bands and entertainers as well. We spoke with local band manager Eric Ramirez. He manages the Jon Mikael Mrez Band out of Corpus Christi.

"We rely on the restaurants and the bars to book, gigs us and they rely on us to bring the entertainment and it's a hand in hand thing," Ramirez said. "It's a team effort."