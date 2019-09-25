PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The City of Port Aransas is looking at a proposal to turn half of the 18 hole golf course into housing out at Palmilla Beach Resort and Golf Community.

After Hurricane Harvey, nine holes of the golf course at Palmilla Beach were left to go back to nature.

The developers of the Palmilla Beach Resort are asking the City of Port Aranas to allow them to build housing on top of nine holes.

The developers of the resort discovered that people were playing fewer rounds of golf. Instead of repairing the nine holes that were damaged by hurricane Harvey developers decided to put in a housing development on the land.

"The planned unit development for us as an ordinance in itself. Any significant change to that needs to go through the same process as any ordinance. We would be a recommendation it's a zoning change," city planner Rick Adams said

Palmilla Beach Resort proposal will go before the Planning and Zoning Board and then make its way to the City Council for a final decision. City planner Rick Adams

According to Adams, some residents around town have had concerns about replacing greenspace with brick and mortar.

"We've grown to be an eco-tourist type of community. I think we're all going to be as staff very sensitive to any environmental impacts, but like I said it was already an approved Development. I think this is the repurpose sing of those nine holes into recreational and housing is going to be the really big discussion," Adams said

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: