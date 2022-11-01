Proposed City ordinance changes aim to address the use of downtown scooters

Other proposed changes include getting away from the current scooter fee of a dollar per day and replacing it with a $50 annual fee -- plus 20-cents per trip.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City council members Tuesday, began looking at some proposed policy changes to the city ordinance -- that governs those dock less scooters in corpus Christi.

They've been in operation here since the beginning of 2019. You can often find them gracing the sidewalks of the downtown area -- used as a convenient way to get around without a car.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the proposed changes would include limiting the number of those electric scooters to 1,200 citywide -- with 300 of those being allowed downtown -- along the seawall.

"We like that industry and we know that our local community as well as the tourists like it, especially along the seawall," Zanoni said. "We have some recommendations to minimize clutter and to use geofencing so that scooters are parked in designated areas along certain sections of the Bayfront."

Other proposed changes include getting away from the current scooter fee of a dollar per day and replacing it with a $50 annual fee -- plus 20-cents per trip.

Zanoni said the changes will put the city more in line with industry standards -- and help those companies to continue operating here.

