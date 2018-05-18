City of Corpus Christi staff are continuing their efforts to re-work and balance the City budget. They initially made major cuts in public safety jobs like police and firefighters, but now it appears those jobs might have been saved.

They're cuts that City Council members were glad to avoid.

A recommendation to change health insurance and pharmacy contractors may save the City some $7 million over the next three years. That along with other expected savings may keep both the police and fire departments from taking deep cuts.

"Department heads had to make a six-percent cut on their department, which in my eyes was a loss of 48 police officers," said Scott Leeton, President of the Police Officers Association. "And that was made up of the eight additional officers that we were given money for last fiscal year, the elimination of the July Academy, which was 20, and the non-replacement of 20 officers once they retired through attrition."

The fire department was looking at the elimination of 33 firefighters, and it appears those jobs will be saved as well.

Leeton said keeping the status quo is not enough.

"The proposal that Chief Markle did in the public safety workshop was 125 officers, I think, over a 10-year period," Leeton said. "Just look at what happened today in Santa Fe. This is a changing world. It's not like it was 20, 30 years ago, and public safety is a key and pivotal role in that."

Leeton said even with the cuts restored, the police department is still a handful of officers shy of what they had 20 years ago.

