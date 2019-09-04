CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council discussed Tuesday an ordinance regulating the locations of bars or places where alcohol is served.

Right now they have to be at least 1,000 feet away from any church or school, but the proposed ordinance would reduce that to 300 feet.

The ordinance would also affect the distance from bars, clubs or taverns to daycare centers and public hospitals.

Some restaurants serve alcohol but according to the Unified Development Code, a business is considered a bar if 75-percent of their sales come from alcohol.

Pastor Rod Carver at Cavalry Chapel on Rodd Field Road said his church owns a few acres around it so he wouldn't be affected, plus the hours a bar operates aren't the same time as his services.

"If we were in that situation we would use it as an opportunity to reach out to people who are trying to bury their sorrows in alcohol and see if we could fix that," Carver said.

The reason listed on the City Council agenda as to why they would be changing to the ordinance is because the UDC requires 1,000 feet and the municipality requires 300 feet. They want to align both.

During a presentation Tuesday, Council was told that other Texas cities including San Antonio, Fort Worth and others, have a 300-foot requirement, and only two cities have a 1,000-foot requirement.

The City said they sent out 531 notices to places of worship, bars, and school districts and only received one letter and three phone calls back. One letter came from the Lindale Baptist Church on Glazebrook saying they oppose the change because "it only takes a second for a child to dart from a mother's protection to be run over by a car driven by someone not fully alert."

The letter also said the church understands City staff wants to change the ordinance to help grow the Marina Arts District to allow bars, taverns and pubs.