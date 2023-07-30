Proposed renderings revealed for Briscoe King Pavilion improvements

It is estimated to be a $4 million project that officials said could have many uses in the future.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New images of proposed improvements to Briscoe King Pavilion on Padre Island have been released.

The costs have been set aside by the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, also known as TIRZ, for its 2023-24 budget.

The pavilion is located in TIRZ #2 and has support from local officials. The renderings are preliminary, so it is possible they could change. However, it gives an idea of what the mixed-use area could become.

The designs were presented last week to the Nueces County Board of Park Commissioners by Nueces County Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross.

"The overall concept is to create this additional conditioned space with a max occupancy of about 300 people," Cross said.

The improvements would be a county project. Cross explained that he is seeking the Board of Park Commissioners' input on the layout, architecture and more.

Cross said he will share that feedback with the project's architect to see if it affects costs. The changes would make the pavilion more up to date and capable of hosting.

"The current pavilion is not air conditioned and you get a conditioned space and it's going to open itself up to a whole new market, you know, year-round for different events," Cross said.

Plans include making modifications to the existing pavilion. More square footage would be added south over a small area of the parking lot.

Cross said the two parts would be connected to complement each other. ADA access would also be condensed into one area to serve both facilities.

"We think we've got a way that we can make some improvements to it. It can support the new facility; the new facility can support it," Cross added.

The project's funding comes from TIRZ #2 to pay for improvements. Those separate tax funds are managed by the City of Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi District 4 City Council Member Dan Suckley said the money can help give the old pavilion a new look.

"Those moneys are going to go make huge strides to improving that facility and, you know, what, what better location on the Island than right next to the beach, right behind the dunes, with a nice boardwalk to the beach," Suckley said.

Suckley said the new pavilion could be used as a community center for Padre Island.

The large parking lot could be used for community events, and it has easy access to the beach. He said that could also save taxpayers money since the city and county could share the space.

"It could be a great partnership that the city and county could both go together and have some sort of interlocal agreement where they both share in the use of that facility to maximize it for our community," Suckley said.

Cross said at some point the project plans will be taken to Nueces County Commissioners Court. But, he is waiting for feedback on the proposed renderings first so he can move forward with the budget.

While he is not sure when construction might begin, Cross estimates it will take a year to build.

