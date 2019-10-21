ROCKPORT, Texas — There's an election coming on Nov. 5 that will have Texans weighing in on 10 proposed amendments to the State Constitution, including a proposition that will allow lawmakers to waive property taxes in areas that have been through declared natural disasters.

3News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from Rockport, Texas, where Hurricane Harvey made landfall, with more on how Proposition 3 could affect residents there.

Rockport, Texas, was ground zero for Harvey two years ago, and many are still recovering.

Early voting kicked off Monday for the upcoming election. If passed, Proposition 3 would authorize Texas legislators to allow local governments to give tax exemptions for properties in governor-declared disaster zones.

Voters will have the option of voting no or yes on Proposition 3. According to Ballotpedia.org, voting no would continue to allow property reappraisals following disasters, but not tax exemptions, so people would still be paying property taxes on land that is still trying to recovery.

If Proposition 3 passes, there is a House Bill that would go into effect Jan. 1, 2020, that will give cities rules on when and how they can provide tax exemptions.

