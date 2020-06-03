CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring Break is a time for fun in the sun, but what's the best way to take full advantage of our South Texas sun without damaging your skin?

Living in South Texas, we're used to the sun and heat but sometimes we are so accustomed to it that we don't realize the effects of all those rays.

In South Texas we get UV exposure every single day of the year, and that UV exposure does age the skin faster," It can also lead to skin cancer including melanoma, which is a deadly form of skin cancer.

So how can we enjoy this Coastal Bend sunshine and still stay safe?

Dr. Nathan Davis with South Texas Dermatology said sunscreen every day is essential, even on cloudy days and cool days. The warmth and light are filtered out by the clouds, but UVA and UVB rays still come through.

"SPF 30 or greater broad spectrum sunscreen, and the main thing is reapply every two hours," Davis said.

Especially if you are in the water or perspiring a lot. Sun protective clothing, especially if you are outdoors for a good part of the day, is also important.

"Those are things that can not only prevent skin cancer but also help slow down the aging process."

