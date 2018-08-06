With the temperatures getting hotter this summer in the Coastal Bend, making sure your pet stays hydrated is very important.

According to Mike Gillis with Animal Care Services, not only is giving your pet enough water crucial, but providing adequate shelter if they are outside is important as well.

One common misconception is that the padding on animals paws will protect them from the hot pavement, but Gillis said that's not true.

"When walking our animals, you know, a standard rule of thumb on pavement or concrete is if you put your hand down on that concrete and it's kind of hot for your hand, it's too hot for the animal," Gillis said.

Be sure you do not leave your pet unattended in a car, even with the windows cracked or if the vehicle is left on.

