Couple gets evicted despite the eviction protection order issued by President Biden

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An update on the federal protections in place to help renters who've fallen behind on their rent from being evicted.

The idea was to help people whose income was reduced dramatically by the pandemic. Just hours after his inauguration, President Biden issued an executive order extending that eviction protection until March 31.

In Nueces County, many residents and landlords are still at odds.

Athena Rodriguez said "We work in a nursing home. We're CNA's and during the pandemic early on we got behind due to having to be quarantined at home from work. And unemployment doesn't kick in right away so it put us behind and in a bind."

Cor Hiland and Athena had been living in their rental home for almost a year when they're landlord announced they were being evicted.



They had been working out payment arrangements with the landlord for the past four months until earlier this month when they got an eviction notice.



Cor Hiland says "She got put in quarantine one month and two weeks and no paycheck. And then we were good for a month. And then the following month I had gotten a temperature x-reading so I was quarantined for two months so we both took the hit on that one."





Athena and Cor are fortunate. Thanks to a friend, they have a place to stay until they can find another rental. However, this is becoming more of a common story.

Thelma Rodriguez, Justice of the Peace in Nueces County said despite the eviction moratorium, many evictions are taking place. "Since January one for this year it's been it's been 91."

The moratorium is enforced in the J.P. Courts and Rodriguez said the other four courts have been following closely in the number of evictions.



In order to be protected under the moratorium, a tenant must meet seven stipulations listed on a document called a declaration.

The tenant must then sign the declaration and give it to their landlord.



"Read the information. You're served with documents and if they read everything it's there. It tells you what to do and again we have to, by law the court has to provide those documents."

Rodriguez said if you make an effort to pay what you owe, then she and other J.P.'s will make every effort to help.



Cor and Athena have positive attitudes. Their advice? Athena says "There's assistance out there for you. Seek assistance if you need it."

