Protesters voice concerns over fossil fuels at State of Energy meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Protesters were not shy about speaking their concerns at the State of Energy meeting that took place Thursday at the Omni Hotel.

CEOs of multiple energy companies met to discuss the future of energy resources. The Port CEO Sean Strawbridge said this year has been a great year for his organization and they are highly optimistic about next year and beyond.

"2021 we thought it was going to be a relatively flat year and we’re up about 5% over last year but we have a lot of ambition for 2022 and beyond,” said Strawbridge.

Strawbridge also said his organization is closely watching the infrastructure investment and jobs act moving through Congress. If the legislation is passed, Strawbridge is positive that the Coastal Bend can benefit from it.

However, protesters had their own personal messages they wanted to make heard.

“What we are voicing out here is our demand that we do not go through the desalination initiative and then also we are demanding that we transition away from fossil fuels,” said Elida Castillo, Protester with CHISPA Texas.

Protesters could be heard chanting outside the event as it took place.

While energy resources are vital to everyday life, protesters say that climate change is here now.