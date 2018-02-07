Protestors demand change outside of federal courthouse

Over 1000 protestors stood in front of a Brownsville Federal Courthouse on June 28

On Saturday, June 30, protestors across the nation gathered for the 'Families Belong Together' rally.

The protesters were advocating for immigrant children to be reunited with their parents. Recently, the news broke that thousands of immigrant children are living, detained without their parents who were taken for processing after entering the U.S. illegally.

There was even a rally in downtown Corpus Christi. Participants estimate 155 people were involved.

"Everyone, especially families, deserve to be together," Madeleena Delaney said.

Delaney and others stood along Ocean Drive near Cole Park with signs and called for change in the current U.S. immigration policy.

These protests occurred just days after President Trump ordered children to be reunited with their families, even though it would not occur immediately.

Human Rights Campaign Activist Andrew Perretta spoke to 3 News about his personal experience in Brownsville, Texas at a rally.

"There was a lot of chanting, a lot of protesting," he said.

Perretta and over 1000 protestors stood out front of the Brownsville Federal Courthouse which is close to the U.S.-Mexico border. Inside of the courthouse is where thousands of illegal immigrants are processed.

"Breaks my heart, quite simply quite frankly," Perretta added.

Perretta joined others, holding signs and shouting for change.

"There were a large number of people there expressing a lot of strong feelings about family separation and about current immigration policy in general," he said.

Perretta, was with a group from San Antonio and eventually, they left the courthouse. He said if people want change, they must join a group or coalition which promotes immigration policy reform.

