Local protesters gather near Federal Courthouse to make their voices heard

In response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, protesters could be heard chanting "Let us all decide our fate, not the church, not the state."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Corpus Christi were distressed by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Protesters made their voices heard and their signs very clear to express their opposition of the decision.

Protest Organizer Amanda Gonzales was thrilled to unite with other members of the community who felt the same way that she did.

"It's important to get our message out," Gonzales said. "I feel like a lot of us have the same beliefs about the decision that was made, so I felt like we needed to come together."

Protesters could be heard chanting, "Let us all decide our fate, not the church, not the state!"

The amount of support from the community surprised and delighted Gonzales. "I feel like a lot of people really do believe in this issue," she added. "They're on our side and it's important to know that we're not alone in this. Look out for more things like this coming."

