On Thursday, over a dozen people protested outside of Whiskey River, because they said the popular country bar's dress code discriminates against the LGBTQ community.

The protest sparked after a May 9 encounter when a Bobby Rodriguez was denied entry into the club because he was wearing makeup.

"He kind of just like glances at my ID, glances back at me like twice, and then he was just like um unfortunately you cant go in because you're wearing makeup and we have a gender-specific dress code," Rodriguez described the bouncer told him.

Rodriguez said he just wanted to go dancing with his friends and was shocked when the bouncer said he had to take off his makeup before he could go inside.

"I just went back to my car, took off my lipstick and eyelashes and walked back and he let me in," Rodriguez said.

It also confused him because he had just been there a few days before, for his birthday with the same face of makeup on and we were able to get in without an issue.

"Me and my friends were just there to have a good night," Rodriguez said. "Like I wasn't trying to cause problems."

Rodriguez posted on Facebook to vent about how he felt about the situation. What he didn't expect was the post to go viral, quickly catching the attention of national media outlets.

"It is inhumane and discriminatory to band people from going out dancing just because of their gender expression," one protestor on Thursday said.

Rodriguez said there is a dress code sign that talks about tattoos and certain clothing but says nothing about makeup.

"I wasn't dressed like a female because I'm not transgender," Rodriguez said. "I am a male. I let everyone know I am a male. I am six feet tall. Like you can not mistake me for a female."

While protestors were outside, Whiskey River employees handed them water.

"They've actually been very nice," protest organizer Kathy Huff said, "They haven't been hateful towards us anything."

The bar also showed their support by blasting some Abba and other tunes popular in LGBTQ community.

"Ooo something to dance to I'm just taking a break and playing disco and stuff that a country western bar wouldn't play," Huff said.

Rodriguez was not able to make it out to the protest but said he appreciates all of the support.

He and protestors said they just want Whiskey River's dress code to be more inclusive.

All week 3 News reached out to Whiskey River to get a comment about their policy but we have not received a call back as of Thursday night.

