Here's what you need to know if you plan on protesting your property-tax appraisal

Residents should be prepared to back up their claims with documentation that supports their point.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week, The Nueces County Appraisal District began mailing out property value notices.

3NEWS reported Monday, some residents were shocked to see how much their property tax appraisal increased over last year.

So the question remains, what can you do if you feel like an appraiser should take a second look -- pay it or protest it?

If residents plan on protesting their appraisals then there are some things to know. The appraisal district office said that residents have 30 days from the day they receive their property value notice to file a protest.

You can do that either online or by calling their office at 881-9978 and having them send you a protest form. Only after you've done that, will residents have the chance to speak with an appraiser.

Residents should be prepared to back up their claims with documentation that supports their point. That could include pictures of damages, repair estimates or sales of comparable properties.

It's also a good time to make sure that you are getting any exemptions you may qualify for. If you are over the age of 65, disabled or a veteran, these are things the appraiser needs to know.

If residents still aren't sure about filing a protest, then they can consider attending one of the three workshops being held by the appraisal district.

That's where residents will learn how values are determined and what their rights are according to state law. There will also be appraisers present at the event to speak with residents about their properties.

Apr 22: Civic Center at City Hall, 710 W. Avenue A, Port Aransas, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Civic Center at City Hall, 710 W. Avenue A, Port Aransas, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 29: Johnny S. Calderon County Building, 710 E Main Ave., Robstown, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Johnny S. Calderon County Building, 710 E Main Ave., Robstown, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 6: Flour Bluff High School Cafeteria, 2505 Waldron Rd., Corpus Christi, 8:30am-3:30pm

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!