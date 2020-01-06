CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All kinds of people from around the area went out to protest tonight.

Some even brought their rifles with them. Well, these were brought for their protection.



“We’re just here to make sure that everyone is safe. We want to make sure no one gets hurt. We want justice for any black life that has been taken by crooked police officers, and we’ve already received a few threats. So, like I said we’re just here to make sure that everyone is safe. We don't want any trouble, and we want everyone to go home safely," said one protester.



“I believe in the First and Second Amendments, I believe in all of them. But, what I don’t believe in is people destroying things. And it is extremely wrong that he got killed. And the cops that killed him, and the cops that were involved all deserve to be prosecuted, but you know I disagree with people destroying things. I don’t want my city to look like Austin or any other cities that have been destroyed," said another protester.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:







