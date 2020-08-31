Protest at Penumbra Kelly Building declared unlawful assembly, nightly demonstrations in Portland enter 14th week

On Sunday evening, groups planned to meet for demonstrations in Portland following a night of clashes between a pro-Trump rally and counterdemonstrators downtown.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, groups gathered for demonstrations in Portland following a night of clashes between a pro-Trump rally and counterdemonstrators downtown. A homicide investigation is underway after there was a fatal shooting near Saturday night's protests downtown.

At 6:00 p.m., a group called Portland United for Justice and Equity gathered for a protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square. They say their protest will be non-violent.

Another group met at Laurelhurst Park at 8 p.m. and marched around 9:30 p.m., to the Penumbra Kelly Building in Southeast Portland. This group is calling for the abolition of the police force and prison system.

Upon their arrival at the building which is home to Portland police's Southeast Precinct, police warned protesters not to come on the property.

Around 10:45 p.m., police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly "due to criminal activity," a tweet from PPB said. Protesters were asked to leave immediately.

Portland Police has just declared the gathering as an illegal assembly. Crowds are ordered to disperse to the West. #PortlandProtests #pdxprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/l8l2JhpKfA — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) August 31, 2020

Just before 11 p.m., police rushed out into crowd of protesters and began making arrests, according to a tweet from New York Times correspondent Mike Baker.

Portland is now entering its 14th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

Earlier in the day Sunday, Mayor Ted Wheeler, Police Chief Chuck Lovell and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt spoke at a press conference condemning the violence in downtown Portland Saturday night.