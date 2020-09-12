Ahead of this weekend's march, D.C. officials have announced several road and street closures along with parking restrictions.

WASHINGTON — The 'Million MAGA March' that happened in the District last month to protest President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election is returning to the area this Saturday.

According to the march's website, around 17,000 supporters say they'll be in attendance this weekend for a rally near the National Sylvan Theater on the Mall between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"Women for America First" -- a group of conservative women that helped organized last month's "Stop the Steal" rally in the District -- has filed for another protest permit with the National Park Service after the organization's inaugural event, which drew thousands of people.

During the Nov. 14 MAGA march, thousands filled Freedom Plaza for a presentation that spread unfounded claims about election fraud before a march to the Supreme Court. More than 20 people were arrested when pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed later that evening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police.

Ahead of this weekend's march, D.C. officials have announced several road and street closures along with parking restrictions.

Here's a list of the expected road and street closures you can expect for this upcoming weekend:

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 13 11:59 p.m:

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

I Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

17th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (east side of Franklin Square)

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 23rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

I Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

I Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (east side of McPherson Square)

16th Street from K Street to O Street

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

11th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

FYI: TRAFFIC ADVISORY from Friday, December 11, 2020, through Sunday, December 13, 2020, multiple First Amendment demonstrations are scheduled to occur in the District of Columbia.

For more details view the Attached Link: https://t.co/mDK6KnwoLy — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) December 8, 2020

Street Closures

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the following streets will be restricted to vehicle traffic from approximately 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

I Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

F Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

D Street from 5th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

5th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

16th Street from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

Madison Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

12th Street Tunnel

9th Street Tunnel

The decision to restrict vehicles will be based upon public safety and if safe to do so, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence, D.C. Police said in a release.

While D.C. Police and city officials don't anticipate street closures on Friday or Sunday, there is the potential for "intermittent closures" in the downtown area. Any decision to close a street will be based upon public safety, according to D.C. Police.