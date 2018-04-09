Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The rate of suicide is increasing in the United States and Corpus Christi is following the trend.

September is known as National Suicide Prevention Awareness month, and 3News sat down with local Psychiatrist John Lusins to talk about ways to prevent suicides.

Lusins is a doctor at the Bayview Behavioral Hospital- Corpus Christi medical center and sees patients who struggle with suicidal thoughts and said there are signs to look out for. If your loved one talks about harming themselves, isolates themselves or show signs of depression and irritability, they could be potentially suicidal.

According to Lusins, the first step to helping someone who struggles with suicidal thoughts is simple.

"In these types of situations, it's best to listen because that's what they are wanting you to do. After that, talk to them and say 'Hey, it's okay, we can get you some help,'" Lusins said.

If you or someone you know is thinking about committing suicide, call 911 or the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

