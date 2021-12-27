Public Health District Director says planned city-county split should be put on pause

"I think with Omicron coming, you know, in my mind some of these things are going to have to be set aside,” Annette Rodriguez said.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Director of the Public Health District believes that the planned dismantling of the organization should be put on hold for now.

Annette Rodriguez tells 3News that the rising threat of omicron should be the focus of everyone's efforts.

The City of Corpus Christi has voted to begin its own health department and set a Jan. 18 deadline to get that done. Recently, county commissioner's court agreed to allow the city to run the health district if it is left intact.

The county is still waiting on the city's response. Rodriguez believes that it's all an unnecessary distraction for everyone.

"I think with Omicron coming, you know, in my mind some of these things are going to have to be set aside,” Rodriguez said. “You know it's not personal, it's business and we're going to have to continue to work and do business to keep the community safe."

"If you think about it, nothing will change if we stay as a health district and the only difference being that the city manages it," county commissioner Brent Chesney said.

Chesney proposed the idea of leaving the public health district in place and just allowing the city to run it. He feels like it can be done easily and with very little impact on anyone, including those who live outside of the city limits.

He also promises uninterrupted service for those who rely on the health department.

