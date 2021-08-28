Nueces County Public Health District receives notification of six COVID related deaths

The patients also had secondary medical conditions that were present along with the virus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District recently received notification of six COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a news release from the City of Corpus Christi, the patients were two males and four females. The age range of these patients are between their 30s and 60s.

The patients also had secondary medical conditions that were present along with the virus. These conditions included heart disease, anemia, asthma, and hypertension.

While guidelines differ in certain areas, the Public Health has provided strategies to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

Wear a mask when in public.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

Get vaccinated as soon as possible.