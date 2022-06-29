Alice residents invited to public hearing on TxDOT projects

TxDOT will host a virtual public hearing for the U.S. 281 Alice Improvement Project on June 30.

ALICE, Texas — Alice residents will soon have a chance to voice their opinions on the Texas Department of Transportation improvement projects.

TxDOT will host a virtual public hearing for the U.S. 281 Alice Improvement Project on June 30.

An in-person option will also be available at the TxDOT Alice Area Office located at 1071 North U.S. Highway 281 in Alice.

Project improvements include adding main lanes within the center median, with existing roadways becoming the frontage roads.

New overpasses will also be built at County Roads 116,117, and 129 along with new entrance and exit ramps and modifications to existing ramps.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.

The virtual open house will start at 4:30 p.m. on June 30. It can be found by searching "US 281 Alice Improvement" on the TxDOT webpage.

The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions and provide input.

Comments will be accepted until Friday, July 15, 2022.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.