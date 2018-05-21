The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will host a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss the air permit requests that Exxon has made for its proposed $12 billion plastics plant in Portland.

An environmental group out of Arizona is concerned about the plant and its impacts on the environment and is calling on the State to deny the permit requests.

Exxon is set to build its $12 billion plastics plant between Portland and Gregory. The company still needs the State to approve its wastewater permit, and on Tuesday Texas will hold a public meeting to discuss the company's air quality permit request.

Currently, the Center for Biological Diversity based out of Tucson, Az., is fighting the wastewater and air permit requests. The environmental group's attorney spoke with Kiii-TV through Skype and expressed that the world doesn't need another plastics plant.

"The plastics industry wants to increase plastic production by 40-percent over the next decade, and our world and our oceans are going to be awash with plastic trash," Emily Jeffers said.

Exxon agrees that there is a problem and they are hoping to solve it in the future.

"We, in fact, have stood up a separate business group within our company dedicated to finding sustainable answers to these questions globally, and we're working with other industry partners with nongovernmental organizations and governments to find solutions to the plastic waste problem," said Jared Young of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures.

The Arizona group is also concerned about the plastic pellets that Exxon will produce. The group said if the pellets get into the waterways, marine wildlife will be harmed.

"Those needles are damaging to wildlife that happens to come across them and mistake them for food and eat them," Jeffers said.

Exxon officials have a plan to deal with those pellets to keep them from getting outside the plant.

"Our facility will use multiple redundant processes and systems that will be in place to make sure that the pellets go where they're supposed to go, and that includes everything from skimmers to mesh nets to catch pellets to keep them from going off-site, and it also includes personnel who will do a check of the area to make sure that there aren't any pellets going off site or anywhere they're not supposed to go," Young said.

According to Jeffers, no one from her organization will be at Tuesday's TCEQ meeting. She urges people to ask questions and demand that the State take a close look at the wastewater and air permit requests.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gregory-Portland High School's Charlotte Brown Performing Arts Theater.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII