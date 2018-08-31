CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — An unaccompanied U.S. Army veteran is being laid to rest Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery and the public is invited to attend.

U.S. Army Private James Eugene Giles is being laid to raid at 2 p.m. Wednesday. If you have the opportunity to attend, please do so.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is located at 9974 I-37.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII