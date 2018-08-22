Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The public is invited Friday morning to pay their respects to two unaccompanied veteran burials at the Coastal Bend Veteran's Cemetery.

At 11 a.m. Airman Third Class William L. McKee Jr. service will be held. McKee Jr. served in the Air Force from June 17, 1960, until January 4, 1961. Following at 2 p.m. Specialist 5 Toby Cole Pigford will be honored for his service. Pigford served in the Army from June 12, 1967, until February 4, 1970.

Unity Chapel Funeral Home and Trevino Funeral Home have coordinated with the United States Air Force and United States Army Honor Guards to ensure that the veterans will receive military honors.

The Veterans Land Board works with the local community, and fellow veterans support groups to ensure that no veteran is ever left behind after they pass away.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII