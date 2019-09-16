GREGORY, Texas — The public was invited Monday to a TCEQ meeting at Gregory-Portland High School to discuss an air quality permit request for the $7 billion plastics manufacturing plant being built by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures.

The company has already received its permit for their main site, but has requested a second permit for its marine terminal on the La Quinta ship channel.

While the project is expected to create some 6,000 construction jobs and 600 permanent jobs on site, not everyone is happy about the project, so public meetings are being held to give the community a chance to get information and voice their opinions.

Kiii News Reporter Bill Churchwell went Live from Monday's meeting with the latest details.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: