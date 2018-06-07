Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The City of Corpus Christi's annual Water Quality Report is in and the public is invited to hear the results on Monday.

The report is made each year by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The meeting comes following several years of crisis in the city's water system including several water boil alerts and an outright ban because of contamination. However, Gabriel Ramirez with the City's Water Department said the latest report is not only a good one, but one the City can be proud of.

"The water quality report is great. We have great water quality and things look good," Ramirez said. "So they can reassure themselves. If there's any questions regarding the water system they'd like to ask, then please come out."

If you are interested in attending the meeting, it will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at the City Water Utilities building at 2726 Holly Road. You can also take a look at the report online at www.corpuschristiwater.com.

