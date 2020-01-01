CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The public is invited to two meetings next week for upcoming road projects -- one for a busy corridor on Ayers, and the other for a neighborhood in Corpus Christi's southside.

Like many streets in Corpus Christi, Strasbourg Drive on the southside of town needs help. It's located between Riom and Grenoble and is slated to be reconstructed in the new year. The City is holding a public design hearing Tuesday at Fannin Elementary School so residents can suggest improvements to the current plan.

"During the design phase we're looking for identifying issues that might need to be addressed with the design," Jeff Edmonds said. "We'll show some conceptual drawings and we'll get feedback on those."

Then on Wednesday night, the City is ready to brief those along Ayers on the construction plan from SPID to Gollihar. Like the Everhart reconstruction project, the City is making plans to keep residents and business owners updated in several ways.

"There will be a web page," Edmonds said. "There will be e-mail blasts going out with information and we've gone door-to-door canvassing out there to come up with contact lists and we're going to model exactly what we're doing on Everhart."

Edmonds said this meeting signals a green light for the contractor to begin work and that could begin after the contractor makes preparations.

The Bond 2014 project calls for new sidewalks and other improvements including installing turn lanes.

Those improvements include widening the existing four-lane roadway to a narrow five-lane section which includes a turn lane. Other improvements include sidewalks with new curbs and gutters, ADA ramps and traffic signal improvemnts.

Employees and business owners said it's dangerous for everyone and improvements would make things much better.

"It's hard to walk on the sides whenever it's like you don't have a sidewalk and your feet are all angled," George McKinney said.

"That would be a really good positive plus for the Ayers area," Danny Clark said. "There's not a lot of lights at night so having a safe place for people to walk at night, as well, so people can walk up and down instead of having to run across."

The City hopes to begin work on Strasbourg in the fall of next year.

Both public meetings begin at 5:30 p.m.

